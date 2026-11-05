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New Orleans

Canal Street Hyatt Preparing to Launch New Restaurant

By Brett Llenos Smith,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03DCsV_1GnB1WFU00

The Hyatt Centric on Canal Street is preparing to debut a new full-service concept dubbed Maison Creole. Located at 819 Canal St., the upcoming all-day restaurant is slated to offer a lineup of regional classics, according to city permit filings. Breakfast service will include dishes like crab cakes Benedict, alligator sausage omelets, and warm beignets, while the all-day menu highlights seafood gumbo, crawfish étouffée, po-boys, and blackened redfish. It will also feature a full bar serving beer, wine, and cocktails. What Now New Orleans has reached out for more details.

Open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Maison Creole will focus entirely on indoor dining will full table service. An official opening timeline and interior renovation details have not yet been publicly confirmed.

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