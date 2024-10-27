Open in App
    Mack Allen’s Expands To Uptown With New Location

    By Derek Yates,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18B1zP_0wNp5nL400

    The McDonald Entertainment Group is bringing their popular restaurant concept, Mack Allen’s , to Uptown Houston with an expansive new location at 4400 Post Oak Parkway . According to a permit on file, the ambitious project, estimated at $4.8 million, will renovate the existing 13,400-square-foot space to accommodate a full-service restaurant.

    The renovation project aims to leverage the spacious 13,400-square-foot interior to create an inviting environment for diners. The design plans reportedly include distinct dining areas, a bar space, and room for private events, giving Mack Allen’s the versatility to host a variety of gatherings.

    As excitement grows around the newest addition to the Uptown area, Mack Allen’s expansion signals another step forward for Houston’s evolving dining scene. This long-term investment in a high-profile neighborhood speaks to the restaurant’s commitment to establishing itself as a staple among Houston’s culinary offerings.

    Set to begin in November 2024, the renovations are anticipated to wrap up in November 2025, making it one of the more substantial hospitality investments in the area this coming year.



