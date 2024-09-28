Open in App
    Air Force Academy to Host Aviator Rooftop Bar

    By Katie Porter,

    2 days ago

    The much-anticipated Hotel Polaris at the U.S. Air Force Academy will feature The Aviator Rooftop Bar, promising breathtaking views and a unique culinary experience. This bar will be one of the highlights of the forthcoming resort, located at 8989 North Gate Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

    Named in honor of the Academy’s distinguished Class of 1964, The Aviator Rooftop Bar reflects the legacy of its alumni, including Rhodes scholars, four-star generals, and astronauts. Alumnus Hugh Williamson and his wife Nan have partnered with and played a significant role in supporting the hotel and memorializing their class with this concept.

    The venue will offer a curated selection of shareable appetizers and craft cocktails. It will be perched atop Hotel Polaris, with expansive views of the U.S. Air Force Academy and the majestic Rocky Mountains.

    One of several dining concepts within Hotel Polaris, The Aviator Rooftop Bar will be joined by Pamela’s, Thunderbird Bar, and Doolies. The resort also has a state-of-the-art fitness center, an outdoor pool, and spacious event venues.



