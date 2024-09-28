Flagship Dining Experience at Hotel Polaris Unveiled

Pamela’s will be the flagship dining experience at Hotel Polaris, the new resort coming to the U.S. Air Force Academy campus — 8989 North Gate Boulevard. A press release reveals more about the concept.

Named in honor of Jerry Bruni, a 1970 Academy graduate, and his wife Pam, the upscale restaurant will have a chic yet welcoming approach. Its expected opening coincides with the hotel’s opening this November, a representative tells What Now Denver.

With a diverse menu, Pamela’s will celebrate American regional cuisines. The restaurant will serve all-day brunch and dinner, featuring grilled steaks, seafood, and local produce. Guests can also expect a curated selection of American wines, beers, and spirits.

The hotel features 200 guest rooms and suites equipped with modern amenities and multiple meeting and event spaces. It is operated by Coral Tree Hospitality, a management company based out of Denver.

Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .