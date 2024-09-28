Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • What Now Denver

    Flagship Dining Experience at Hotel Polaris Unveiled

    By Katie Porter,

    2 days ago

    Pamela’s will be the flagship dining experience at Hotel Polaris, the new resort coming to the U.S. Air Force Academy campus — 8989 North Gate Boulevard. A press release reveals more about the concept.

    Named in honor of Jerry Bruni, a 1970 Academy graduate, and his wife Pam, the upscale restaurant will have a chic yet welcoming approach. Its expected opening coincides with the hotel’s opening this November, a representative tells What Now Denver.

    With a diverse menu, Pamela’s will celebrate American regional cuisines. The restaurant will serve all-day brunch and dinner, featuring grilled steaks, seafood, and local produce. Guests can also expect a curated selection of American wines, beers, and spirits.

    The hotel features 200 guest rooms and suites equipped with modern amenities and multiple meeting and event spaces. It is operated by Coral Tree Hospitality, a management company based out of Denver.



    Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks1 day ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio15 minutes ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile6 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day in October 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    $223 Million Spent! Why Publix Is Taking Over Florida Shopping Centers
    Akeena7 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Like to Touch Their Partners
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment19 days ago
    Olive Garden customer calls out servers who refused to give him his calamari. Here’s why
    NewsNinja8 days ago
    No one wants to find ants : Server shares warning for customers who order red drinks at restaurant
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato10 hours ago
    3 Lucky Zodiac Signs with Financial Abundance on September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment7 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bewitched' Actor George Tobias: Later a Sheriff, His Body Was Stolen After He Died
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Statewide gun-free zone ban legislation expected for 2025 session
    WyoFile10 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs: Love & Romance Blossoms in October
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 hours ago
    Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Carlson of 173rd Airborne Brigade in Italy Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily22 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Whose Dreams Come True | September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 hours ago
    6 Traits That Suggest You’re Part Neanderthal—According to Science
    William Saint Val8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy