Front Range Barbeque Undergoing Some Renovations

Local favorite Front Range Barbeque, located in Old Colorado City, is undergoing an exciting transformation. The restaurant, located at 2330 W Colorado Ave., is seeking permission to alter and enlarge the property it does business in.

Records filed with the city of Colorado Springs show the brand wants to demolish an existing office structure and a tent structure to make way for more space on site.

The venue features a stage that hosts live music, creating an inviting space for patrons to enjoy good food and entertainment. This planned expansion will increase the capacity for these performances.

Front Range Barbeque first opened its doors in 2000, founded by two brothers from Alabama who brought with them cherished family recipes. The restaurant quickly became known for its mouthwatering dishes, such as its famous St. Louis-style pork ribs, smoked brisket, and pulled pork.

Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .