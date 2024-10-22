Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • What Now Charleston

    Savannah Poke Shop Expanding to Bluffton with Larger Space and Menu

    By Cat Broughton,

    2 days ago

    A Savannah, Georgia-based poke shop is expanding to the Lowcountry.

    Nom Nom Poke Shop will open its second location at 267 E Parkside Cmns , joining a growing list of eateries in Bluffton ’s New Riverside development.

    Founded in September 2019 by Bluffton residents Harold and Ashley Schroeter , the eatery specializes in fresh, made-to-order Hawaiian poke with a Japanese twist. In addition to its Signature Bowls, Nom Nom serves creative dishes like ahi tuna and wonton nachos.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nlv7n_0wHaKbWl00
    Ahi Tuna Nachos at Nom Nom Poke Shop | Photo: Courtesy of Nom Nom Poke Shop on Facebook

    For the Bluffton location, the Schroeters will drop the “Shop,” rebranding simply as Nom Nom Poke, according to a recent Eat It & Like It report .

    Harold told What Now Charleston that while the same Signature Bowls will be available, the menu will expand to include more appetizers, potential sashimi options, and fun new combinations like sushi burritos and California tempura shrimp. Beer, wine, and sake will also be offered.

    Despite these additions, the Schroeters plan to maintain the same takeout-focused model as the original restaurant, which draws much of its business from online delivery services.

    However, patrons will also be encouraged to dine in. The new space will be roughly double the size of the Savannah location, spanning 1,600 square feet with seating for 40 to 60 patrons. Additionally, Harold noted that it will include an outdoor area with covered tables.

    Construction is ongoing, and the Schroeters hope to open the new Nom Nom Poke restaurant in January 2025.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    wookie3744
    1d ago
    My wife is so excited. We can ride our bikes down the hill. :)
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    South Carolina Locale Named The 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    97.5 WCOS2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena1 day ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena3 days ago
    Atlanta Community Leader Fatally Shot in Back By Teen He'd Just Dined with at Waffle House
    Oxygen4 days ago
    In battleground Georgia, some poor people see no reason to vote. That decision could sway election
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Carnival Cruise Line Considering Getting Rid of ATMs
    J. Souza2 days ago
    You Could Be Arrested For This Seemingly Harmless Act When You're In Line To Vote
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Trader Joe's Set to Open 4th South Carolina Store
    McGeno8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    TV's 'Little House' Star Karen Grassle & Cast Were Displeased with Michael Landon's Sexist Behavior
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    10 Secret Ways Your Cat Shows Affection Without You Noticing
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    18 Slang Terms That Only Make Sense If You’re From South Carolina
    wheninyourstate.com3 days ago
    Neighbor of Georgia Mom Accused of Killing Toddler Reveals Child Was Often Dropped Off At Her House Covered in Feces
    lawyerherald.com3 days ago
    SFD helps teach SV students fire safety, prevention
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Lainey Wilson Helps Little Girl Get A New Horse Trailer After Spotting Her Sign About A Bet With Her Dad
    Whiskey Riff2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Harris makes pitch to Black churches after telling protesters praising Jesus, 'You're at the wrong rally'
    Fox News3 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Alex Murdaugh latest: Another juror releases book; SC judge recused in Beach 'outrage case'
    blufftontoday.com10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy