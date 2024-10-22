Savannah Poke Shop Expanding to Bluffton with Larger Space and Menu

A Savannah, Georgia-based poke shop is expanding to the Lowcountry.

Nom Nom Poke Shop will open its second location at 267 E Parkside Cmns , joining a growing list of eateries in Bluffton ’s New Riverside development.

Founded in September 2019 by Bluffton residents Harold and Ashley Schroeter , the eatery specializes in fresh, made-to-order Hawaiian poke with a Japanese twist. In addition to its Signature Bowls, Nom Nom serves creative dishes like ahi tuna and wonton nachos.

Ahi Tuna Nachos at Nom Nom Poke Shop | Photo: Courtesy of Nom Nom Poke Shop on Facebook

For the Bluffton location, the Schroeters will drop the “Shop,” rebranding simply as Nom Nom Poke, according to a recent Eat It & Like It report .

Harold told What Now Charleston that while the same Signature Bowls will be available, the menu will expand to include more appetizers, potential sashimi options, and fun new combinations like sushi burritos and California tempura shrimp. Beer, wine, and sake will also be offered.

Despite these additions, the Schroeters plan to maintain the same takeout-focused model as the original restaurant, which draws much of its business from online delivery services.

However, patrons will also be encouraged to dine in. The new space will be roughly double the size of the Savannah location, spanning 1,600 square feet with seating for 40 to 60 patrons. Additionally, Harold noted that it will include an outdoor area with covered tables.

Construction is ongoing, and the Schroeters hope to open the new Nom Nom Poke restaurant in January 2025.