    Independent Coffee Coming to Dripping Springs

    By Paul Soto,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6iql_0wEinO0800

    According to recent public records, a new independent coffee shop is coming to central Texas.

    Peaches Coffee, co-run by Carli Oster and David Abdulhadi, will bring fuel and snacks to the growing Dripping Springs area.

    The shop will offer “drip coffee, specialty coffees and teas, breakfast tacos and sandwiches, and locally-sourced pastries”, according to a recent report by Community Impact.

    The official website does list an opening day. Only that it is “coming soon.”



