New Hair Salon Coming to Suwanee

Two experienced stylists are teaming up to open a new hair salon in Suwanee.

The Standard Salon comes from stylists Casey Mims and Lexi Polino . Casey’s sister, Kelly McDaniel , is at the helm of the business as well.

“We go way back,” Polino told What Now Atlanta of her working relationship with Mims. “My brother and her son grew up together. When I was in high school considering the hair world, I reached out to Casey. I knew she was running salons. She got me my first salon job when I was a junior in high school.”

The two collectively have about 40 years of experience. Now, with knowledge about the beauty industry and the type of place they want to cultivate, they are bringing together their expertise to open their own salon and provide a supportive environment for stylists of all levels. It will offer both a commission structure and booths for stylists to rent out.

“We want to create an environment of letting them grow at their pace and their level and helping them along the way,” Mims said. “If you’re a newer stylist, we want to help you grow and reach the level of success you want to.”

After about two years of searching for the perfect spot, the owners are excited about the space they found, a brick building at 677 Main Street.

“It fell into our laps and everything fell into place after that,” Polino said of the location. “It’s a super cool building in a nice area, the more historical part of Suwanee. That whole road is getting revamped. It’s time for us to go in and revamp that space as well.”

For all the ups and downs that come during the process of opening a business, the owners find the experience rewarding, their individual personalities and strengths combining to create a dynamic team.

“It works magically because we’re yin and yang,” Mims said. “If she has a different opinion, we come together and meet in the middle. It gives us that great balance.”

Polino agrees.

“I’m learning new things daily,” she said. “We can have different points of view, but we always come together.”

The Standard Salon is expected to be open in January or February 2025. Follow on Instagram @thestandardsalonsuwanee for updates.

