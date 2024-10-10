Mobile Barbecue Business Opening Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant

A family-owned barbecue business is expanding into a brick-and-mortar space.

Collins Family Food & BBQ is coming soon to Villa Rica, The City Menus reports . The concept comes from Chef Joe Collins . The Memphis native attended culinary school and is also a musician.

The menu at Collins Family Food & BBQ will include ribs, smoked sausage, smoked chicken, and their signature “gold-dusted” turkey, fitting for Villa Rica, which is known as the “city of gold.” The menu also includes sides like rice, baked beans and coleslaw.

This will be the first brick-and-mortar restaurant for the food truck.

Collins Family Food & BBQ will be located at 218 W Montgomery Street. The space was formerly occupied by Sweet Treat Bar .

Villa Rica is west of Atlanta.

