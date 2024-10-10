Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • What Now Atlanta

    Mobile Barbecue Business Opening Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant

    By Libby Allnatt,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVm1W_0w1iQrdI00

    A family-owned barbecue business is expanding into a brick-and-mortar space.

    Collins Family Food & BBQ is coming soon to Villa Rica, The City Menus reports . The concept comes from Chef Joe Collins . The Memphis native attended culinary school and is also a musician.

    The menu at Collins Family Food & BBQ will include ribs, smoked sausage, smoked chicken, and their signature “gold-dusted” turkey, fitting for Villa Rica, which is known as the “city of gold.” The menu also includes sides like rice, baked beans and coleslaw.

    This will be the first brick-and-mortar restaurant for the food truck.

    Collins Family Food & BBQ will be located at 218 W Montgomery Street. The space was formerly occupied by Sweet Treat Bar .

    Villa Rica is west of Atlanta.



    Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida15 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz1 day ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz5 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Two Birds from Alameda — September 26, 2024
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    State Inspectors Close Florida IHOP – Here’s What They Found
    Akeena17 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Auntie Vee’s Opening in Atlanta’s Municipal Market on October 18th
    Business Debut2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz19 minutes ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy