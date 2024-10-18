Open in App
    Quad goes back to the future with its reimagined pre and power amplifiers

    By Harry McKerrell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drbXR_0wBwS5i200

    (Image credit: Quad)

    British hi-fi brand Quad has revealed reimagined versions of two of its most beloved separates: the 33 preamplifier and the 303 stereo amplifier. Designed to work in tandem or independently from each other, both units are making their long-awaited return to the spotlight, having launched 57 years ago in 1967.

    First teased in prototype form at this year's High End Munich showcase, the reimagined Quad 33 preamp and Quad 303 stereo power amp blend modern-retro design with serious hi-fi heritage, boasting "highly evolved versions" of Quad's signature technologies housed in industrial, retro-futuristic designs.

    With the Quad preamp, Quad has formulated a new circuit design with a low-noise custom toroidal transformer and numerous smoothing capacitors for improved sonic performance. The new 33 offers four line-level inputs (three RCA and a single XLR) alongside a phono input, as well as RCA and XLR outputs for connecting up the 303 amplifier.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eCGYa_0wBwS5i200

    (Image credit: Quad)

    The 303 power amplifier, meanwhile, seeks to blend exceptional reliability with superb flexibility and peerless sound quality. The new amp is rated at 50W per channel into 8 ohms for driving even the most demanding loads. At the heart of the amp is its bespoke ‘triples’ output stage which forms an "amplifier-within-an-amplifier" and, in short, makes the output stage more resistant to temperature fluctuations, thus reducing distortion.

    The Class A/B amp features a new low-noise toroidal transformer specially developed for the 303 model. The unit's advanced feedback topology for the output stage promises exceptional thermal stability, resulting in a cool-running amplifier that "possesses the capacity to deliver dynamic power and maintain a firm hold on the music while providing rich sonic detail".

    The striking preamp boasts ten heatsink fins at the front and is designed to be oriented vertically. Around the back, the 303 comes equipped with gold-plated binding posts for connecting your speakers, as well as RCA and balanced XLR inputs and a 12V trigger input.

    When paired together, Quad promises a "compact and cool-running" duo that honours the legacy of the originals while taking performance levels to new heights. Both 2024 versions of the Quad 33 preamplifier and 303 stereo power amplifier are available from mid-November, priced at £1199 / €1499 / $1599 / AU$2799.

