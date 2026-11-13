💰 Sheriff sale for condo unit in Wharton set for January 7, 2027

A sheriff’s sale is scheduled for a condominium unit at 322 Richard Mine Road Q2, Wharton (Rockaway Twp), NJ 07885.

Sale date: Thursday, January 7, 2027 (date may change if adjourned)

(date may change if adjourned) Time: Between 2:00–5:00 PM , starting at 2:00 PM

Between , starting at Location: Commissioner’s Meeting Room, Administration and Records Building, Court Street, Morristown, NJ

Property: Condo unit, Lot 2, Block 11507.15 , Borough of Wharton , near NJ-15

Condo unit, , Borough of , near Plaintiff upset price: $158,600.00

Approx. amount due: $145,786.11 plus interest, costs, and fees

The sale is subject to any unpaid taxes, municipal liens, or other charges. Anyone interested should do their own investigation of liens and the full legal description at the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

If the sale is set aside, the buyer only gets their deposit back. Any surplus money after the mortgage and costs is held by the court, and claims must be made by motion under Court Rules 4:64-3 and 4:57-2.

Attorney contact listed: Pluese, Becker, Saltzman & Thomas, LLC, 856-813-1700.