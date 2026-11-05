🏭 Wharton, NJ Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Wharton’s industrial side is busy right now—solid options if you like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few strong picks in manufacturing and production hiring today.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Wharton, NJ (onsite at a customer facility)

(onsite at a customer facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,000 – $108,000/year (projected range)

Run CNC mills, lathes, and manual machines to make precision parts and inspect your own work. You’ll read engineering drawings, work with GD&T, and may help improve shop processes; Secret clearance is required (or ability to obtain).

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Wharton, NJ (onsite at a customer facility)

(onsite at a customer facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,200 – $126,000/year (projected range)

Very similar work to the Machinist role, but aimed at folks with 2+ years of CNC/manual machining experience. You’ll handle complex setups, inspections, and may mentor others while supporting defense-related projects that require a Secret clearance.

Employer: National Flag and Display

Location: Wharton, NJ (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week

Salary: $24 – $28/hour

Benefits: 401(k), paid time off

Blend production and design work: prep files in Adobe Creative Suite, check color and layout, and run large-format and dye-sublimation printers. Good fit if you like print, have wide-format experience, and want a steady shop role with clear, hands-on tasks.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.