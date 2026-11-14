⚠️ Wharton County Library Thanksgiving week hours

Wharton County Library branches will have special hours for Thanksgiving week:

Wednesday, November 25, 2026 – All branches close early at 5:00 pm .

– All branches close early at . Thursday, November 26 through Sunday, November 29, 2026 – All branches are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

– for the Thanksgiving holiday. Monday, November 30, 2026 – Normal hours resume at all branches.

If you need books, movies, or computer time, try to stop by before 5:00 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 25 or wait until Monday, Nov. 30 when regular hours are back.