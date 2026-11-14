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Wharton County
⚠️ Library Thanksgiving closures Nov 25–29, 2026
3 days ago
⚠️ Wharton County Library Thanksgiving week hours
Wharton County Library branches will have special hours for Thanksgiving week:
- Wednesday, November 25, 2026 – All branches close early at 5:00 pm.
- Thursday, November 26 through Sunday, November 29, 2026 – All branches are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
- Monday, November 30, 2026 – Normal hours resume at all branches.
If you need books, movies, or computer time, try to stop by before 5:00 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 25 or wait until Monday, Nov. 30 when regular hours are back.
More Info: Thanksgiving Closures - Wharton County Library
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