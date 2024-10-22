Open in App
    • WGNO

    Fixed-rate billing option available for some Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans customers

    By Bella Dardano,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EC1Ww_0wHfX56E00

    NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Officials with the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans have announced that some residents will soon be able to choose a fixed-rate billing option.

    The SWBNO reported that eligible customers, including those who do not have a smart meter, can choose a billing plan that will allow them to pay a fixed amount every month until their meter is upgraded.

    SWBNO officials said the new option comes after Act 393 was passed during the 2024 Legislative Session .

    Customers who are eligible are expected to receive letters about their rate and instructions on how to opt in starting the week of Oct. 28.

    SWBNO officials said the fixed rate will be calculated based on usage, disputed bills and “ready to serve” fees.

    Those who opt-in will continue to pay a fixed rate until a new smart meter is installed. According to the SWBNO, once the new meter is installed, “a customer’s bill will reflect actual water use based on data from their smart meter.”

