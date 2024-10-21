Open in App
    Pickup truck crashes into building in St. Tammany Parish

    By Raeven Poole,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HpgTw_0wFuUBqh00

    ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. ( WGNO ) — St. Tammany Fire officials are on the scene of an accident after a truck collided with a building on Monday, Oct. 21.

    Responders with St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 said the crash happened on Brownswitch Road.

      (Courtesy/St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1)
      (Courtesy/St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1)
      (Courtesy/St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1)
      (Courtesy/St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1)
      (Courtesy/St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1)
    Photos posted to Facebook show the front of a pickup crashed into a corner of the brick wall. The truck also caused damage to the inside of the building.

    Fire officials said one person was taken to a hospital for treatment. An update on their condition was not released.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Southern Patriot
    1d ago
    How stupid do you have to be to run into a building.
    View all comments
