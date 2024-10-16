Open in App
    Brightest supermoon rising this week, and it won’t be alone

    By Dominique JackJocelina Joiner,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FXzV9_0w9Bb1f700

    NEW YORK ( WPIX ) – Get ready to look up for the year’s biggest and brightest supermoon.

    The third of four supermoons this year, October’s full moon, known as the Hunter’s Moon, will illuminate the sky on Thursday. It will orbit about 222,056 miles from Earth, making it the year’s closest supermoon.

    And that’s not all. It’s pairing up with a comet for a rare stargazing two-for-one.

    Discovered last year, comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas is now prominent in the Northern Hemisphere after wowing stargazers in the Southern Hemisphere. It should be visible through the end of October, clear skies permitting, and won’t return for another 80,000 years — assuming it survives the trip.

    A supermoon, more a popular term than a scientific one, occurs when a full lunar phase syncs up with an especially close swing around Earth. This usually happens only three or four times a year and consecutively, given the moon’s constantly shifting, oval-shaped orbit.

    A supermoon isn’t actually bigger, but it can appear that way, although scientists say the difference can be barely perceptible.

    The Hunter’s Moon will reach peak illumination at about 7:26 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. However, it will still offer beautiful views the night before as it rises into the sky.

    As its name implies, the Hunter’s Moon was originally considered a signal for hunters to begin preparing for the winter.

    Since it follows September’s Harvest Moon, which allows extra light for farming, fields are clear for hunters to easily spot animals.

    The last supermoon of the year is set for Nov. 15 at 5:29 p.m.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

