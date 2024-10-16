Open in App
    • WGNO

    Breaux Bridge man faces 59 counts of sex trafficking of children, authorities say

    By Emily Enfinger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FXzV9_0w97g7kf00

    ST. MARTINVILLE, La. ( KLFY ) — A 32-year-old Breaux Bridge man is accused of soliciting children for sex in exchange for gifts and money, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

    The sheriff’s office announced in a news release Tuesday that Javien Demouchet was arrested on warrants Tuesday afternoon. He faces 59 counts of trafficking of children for sexual purposes.

    The sheriff’s office said that those charges regard one juvenile victim but the investigation remains ongoing concerning other possible victims, which may lead to additional charges.

    According to the news release, investigators received a complaint in July about suspected indecent behavior with a juvenile.

    “During the course of the investigation, Investigators learned that Javien Demouchet was soliciting minors for sex in exchange for money and/or gifts,” the sheriff’s office said.

    Demouchet was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

