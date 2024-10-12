Open in App
    WGNO

    Watch: College football analyst Jordan Rodgers previews Ole Miss vs. LSU

    By Richie Mills,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SG4uo_0w4iNKcj00

    NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — ESPN & SEC Network college football analyst Jordan Rodgers previews the LSU Tigers matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels in the WGNO Sports Zone.

    Ole Miss is a 3.5-point favorite Saturday night in Death Valley against an LSU Tigers team riding a four-game win streak.

    Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on WGNO and ABC affiliates.

    Following the top-15 matchup, there will be a one-hour WGNO Sports Zone postgame special to recap all of the action from Baton Rouge and around the SEC.

    Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter .

