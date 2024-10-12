Watch: College football analyst Jordan Rodgers previews Ole Miss vs. LSU

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — ESPN & SEC Network college football analyst Jordan Rodgers previews the LSU Tigers matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels in the WGNO Sports Zone.

Ole Miss is a 3.5-point favorite Saturday night in Death Valley against an LSU Tigers team riding a four-game win streak.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on WGNO and ABC affiliates.

Following the top-15 matchup, there will be a one-hour WGNO Sports Zone postgame special to recap all of the action from Baton Rouge and around the SEC.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter .

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.