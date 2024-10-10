Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WGNO

    Police rescue 15 people from Tampa home after Milton knocks tree on house

    By Juan CisnerosMichael Bartiromo,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDw0s_0w1lO1ty00

    TAMPA ( WFLA /NEXSTAR) – Police rescued 15 people from a single home in Tampa after a tree fell on the house amid Hurricane Milton’s powerful winds.

    Officers with the Tampa Police Department were sheltering a few miles when they were alerted to the incident via a 911 call.

    Police responded “as soon as there was a break in the storm bands” to find the 15 people, including several children, in need of transport to a shelter, according to the Tampa Police Department.

    In footage of the rescue, officers can be seen assisting an elderly woman and reassuring the children as they were escorted into the police vehicles.

    One officer also turned off power to the home before departing for a shelter.

    “Every member of this department is committed to the safety of our community,” Chief Lee Bercaw said of the response. “The swift actions taken by these officers during a break in the storm bands provided this family with a sense of safety in a time of fear and uncertainty.”

    All 15 people arrived at the shelter safely, according to police.

    Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter .

    Latest Posts

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    14-year-old found floating on fence in Tampa floodwaters after Hurricane Milton
    WGNO2 days ago
    NOPD searching for two suspects in CBD business burglary
    WGNO2 days ago
    1 killed, 23 rescued after equipment malfunction at tourist gold mine in Colorado
    WGNO1 day ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio1 day ago
    How to help the recovery from Milton, Helene
    WGNO2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Border Patrol agents make two ‘significant’ drug seizures at I-5 checkpoint
    WGNO22 hours ago
    Meteorologist threatened after debunking hurricane conspiracies
    WGNO11 hours ago
    Fisher-Price recalls over 2 million infant swings after 5 deaths reported
    WGNO2 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Flesh eating bacteria thrives after hurricanes. Here’s what to know
    WGNO2 days ago
    Man arrested following Seabrook-area standoff
    WGNO2 days ago
    ‘I’m fine’: Tampa’s ‘Lt. Dan’ survives Hurricane Milton on his boat
    WGNO2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Invasive brown stink bugs are everywhere — but for how much longer?
    WGNO10 hours ago
    This winter may be less predictable than the last few. Here’s why
    WGNO1 day ago
    Two arrested in connection with Houma drive-by shooting
    WGNO1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Floridians deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton
    WGNO1 day ago
    Who could see northern lights Thursday thanks to ‘severe’ geomagnetic storm?
    WGNO2 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz1 day ago
    Undercooked bear meat behind outbreak that sickened 10: CDC
    WGNO3 hours ago
    Farewell celebration for fitness guru Richard Simmons in New Orleans
    WGNO2 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy