Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WGNO

    Video: Hurricane Milton sucks water out of Tampa Bay

    By Ashleigh JacksonNathaniel Rodriguez,

    2 days ago

    TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Tampa Bay experienced a rare reverse storm surge as Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday evening, temporarily drawing water out of the bay and exposing parts of the bay floor that are typically submerged.

    Video taken by NewsNation reporter Brian Entin showed the seawater heavily receding by Bayshore Boulevard.

    “All the water has run out of the bay,” Entin said.

    This phenomenon occurs when strong winds blow offshore, forcing water out of coastal bays, as explained by Peter Stempel, an associate professor in landscape architecture at Penn State, in a 2022 blog post. But, the effect is temporary.

    The Florida Division of Emergency Management warned people not to walk on the exposed bay floor because the water would eventually rush back in, posing life-threatening risks.

    Due to how dark it was Wednesday night, it was not known how much the water receded.

    Milton made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm near Siesta Key, Florida, at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

    Meteorologists feared that if Milton had hit Pinellas County directly, it would bring a life-threatening storm surge of up to 12 feet to the area. However, storm surge warnings remained in effect for several parts of Florida Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service .

    Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter .

    Latest Posts

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Couple who moved to Florida heartbroken after Milton ruins their ‘happily ever after’
    WGNO22 hours ago
    Milton rips off roofs at Florida mobile home park
    WGNO2 days ago
    Venice Beach home buried in sand after Milton
    WGNO22 hours ago
    ‘I’m fine’: Tampa’s ‘Lt. Dan’ survives Hurricane Milton on his boat
    WGNO2 days ago
    Meteorologist threatened after debunking hurricane conspiracies
    WGNO11 hours ago
    Dog found tied to pole in Florida during Hurricane Milton has a fitting new name, rescue facility says
    WGNO1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Florida Gov. DeSantis helps Waffle House employees cook for first responders
    WGNO1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Border Patrol agents make two ‘significant’ drug seizures at I-5 checkpoint
    WGNO22 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Floridians deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton
    WGNO1 day ago
    Police rescue 15 people from Tampa home after Milton knocks tree on house
    WGNO2 days ago
    Kentucky woman arrested after dismembered body parts found ‘cooked’ inside oven
    WGNO22 hours ago
    Over 135 rescued from Tampa assisted living facility amid ‘unprecedented’ flooding from Milton
    WGNO2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Who could see northern lights Thursday thanks to ‘severe’ geomagnetic storm?
    WGNO2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Invasive brown stink bugs are everywhere — but for how much longer?
    WGNO10 hours ago
    TD Bank hit with $3 billion fine over money laundering
    WGNO2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post26 days ago
    ‘Nightmare scenario’: Coast Guard rescues man found clinging to cooler after Hurricane Milton
    WGNO1 day ago
    Fisher-Price recalls over 2 million infant swings after 5 deaths reported
    WGNO2 days ago
    Florida deputies help pregnant woman in labor during Milton
    WGNO1 day ago
    Texas middle school cheerleaders suffer first and second degree burns after ‘punishment’ from coach
    WGNO8 hours ago
    St. John the Baptist Parish Hurricane Francine disaster recovery center relocates
    WGNO2 days ago
    Farewell celebration for fitness guru Richard Simmons in New Orleans
    WGNO2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy