    TikTok star charged with murder in death of Louisiana therapist transported from Dallas

    By Keymonte Avery,

    1 days ago

    BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man connected to the death of a therapist was extradited to Baton Rouge after his arrest in Texas.

    Terryon Ishmael Thomas, 20, of Newellton, was arrested in Dallas, Texas by the U.S. Marshal’s North Texas Fugitive Task Force on Oct. 1, after the Baton Rouge Police issued a warrant for his arrest.

    Thomas was identified as a person of interest in connection to the death of Baton Rouge therapist William Nicholas Abraham, 69. Police say Abraham’s body was found wrapped in a tarp along a highway in Tangipahoa Parish on Sept. 29. He was initially charged with aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

    Thomas has millions of followers on TikTok under multiple accounts using variations of the name Mr. Prada.

    According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Thomas faces charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

    karmaa lovee
    1d ago
    Regardless of murder is not the answer but it’s said that this “therapist” took his innocence! How true it is? I have no clue but we literally watched mr Prada spiral down this rabbit hole, something definitely happened and caused him to lose it.
