    • WGNO

    Thibodaux student accused of threatening to bring gun to school

    By Bella Dardano,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M2IIa_0vxusSZ700

    THIBODAUX, La. ( WGNO ) — A Thibodaux high school student is facing criminal charges after he allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school.

    The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives launched an investigation into an alleged school threat in a Snapchat group message on Sept. 22.

    St. Bernard Parish drug investigation leads to two arrests

    LPSO officials said a student in the group message allegedly said he had a gun and “threatened to bring it to school and ‘shoot everyone.'”

    Throughout the investigation, LPSO detectives said they discovered that the message came from a 14-year-old student, although it initially appeared to come from a different student.

    LPSO officials said the student “was ordered to be electronically monitored” and faces charges of cyberbullying and false swearing for the purpose of violating public health and safety.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Ellis McPickle
    1d ago
    Lock junior up with the 18 and over murderers. Filthy little punk.
    Bridgit Lewis
    1d ago
    that is a felony what do you mean you got him electronically monitored
    Comments / 0

