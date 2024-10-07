Thibodaux student accused of threatening to bring gun to school

THIBODAUX, La. ( WGNO ) — A Thibodaux high school student is facing criminal charges after he allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives launched an investigation into an alleged school threat in a Snapchat group message on Sept. 22.

LPSO officials said a student in the group message allegedly said he had a gun and “threatened to bring it to school and ‘shoot everyone.'”

Throughout the investigation, LPSO detectives said they discovered that the message came from a 14-year-old student, although it initially appeared to come from a different student.

LPSO officials said the student “was ordered to be electronically monitored” and faces charges of cyberbullying and false swearing for the purpose of violating public health and safety.

