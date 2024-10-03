Friday Night Lights shine on Ed Daniels Field

KENNER, La. ( WGNO ) — It’s a tribute to a legend.

It’s Ed Daniels Field at Muss Bertolino Stadium.

The official naming happens on Friday, Oct. 4.

But WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has a preview for you now.

Ed Daniels died back in August after a career covering sports across the state and around the country.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter .

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.