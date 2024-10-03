Open in App
    • WGNO

    Friday Night Lights shine on Ed Daniels Field

    By Wild Bill Wood,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BirJF_0vt2Nm6N00

    KENNER, La. ( WGNO ) — It’s a tribute to a legend.

    It’s Ed Daniels Field at Muss Bertolino Stadium.

    Remembering Ed Daniels

    The official naming happens on Friday, Oct. 4.

    But WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has a preview for you now.

    Ed Daniels died back in August after a career covering sports across the state and around the country.

