    • WGNO

    Showers this afternoon, less threat in the Gulf next week

    By Carrigan Chauvin,

    2 days ago

    NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Clouds and rain are in the forecast today! Our stretch of near perfect weather comes to a close.

    Isolated chances for rain continue for Friday, and into the weekend.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JCBrX_0vspbOoQ00

    Highs max out in the mid to upper 80s for the Northshore, while lower 80s hold near the coast as they will experience a few more of the showers in the afternoon. The trend for all of the rain these next few days is – more populous near the Gulf, dissipating further north away from the coast.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKri0_0vspbOoQ00

    There is now even less chance for development of the gulf system over the next 7 days. NHC has dropped the percentage for further development from 50%, to 40%, to now 30%. Likely, this wil be a rain maker for the gulf.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy