Tropical development chance slightly lower for Gulf of Mexico, models predicting less organized system

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The chance of a tropical depression or storm forming in the Gulf of Mexico has decreased slightly since Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A trough of low pressure located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms and environmental conditions could gradually become more favorable for development in the coming days.

However, forecast models are trending away from the development of a well-structured tropical system. Most models are currently projecting several areas of spin in the Gulf of Mexico struggling to merge later this week.

For now, there’s agreement that tropical moisture could increase rain chances along the northern Gulf Coast on Thursday and Friday. Afterward, there’s a chance a weak, broad tropical system may try to take shape. While specifics remain uncertain, overall, the trend points toward a less organized tropical formation.

The NHC says those along the U.S. Gulf Coast should keep monitoring the system’s progress, with a 10% chance of formation within 48 hours and a 40% chance over the next seven days.

Meanwhile, tropical activity is heating up across the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is currently issuing advisories Tropical Storm Joyce, situated over the central Atlantic, and newly formed Tropical Storm Kirk in the eastern Atlantic.

The NHC is also monitoring a tropical wave located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Upper-level winds are favorable for further development, and a tropical depression is very likely to form in the coming days as the system slowly moves westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic. There is a 50% chance of formation within the next 48 hours and a 90% chance over the next seven days.

This system is expected to take on the name Leslie once it becomes a tropical storm. After that, Milton and Nadine are the next on the list of Atlantic storm names.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter .

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.