Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WGN Radio

    NASCAR drivers face uncertainty heading into Talladega

    By Jordan Connell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VBP7I_0vrc5eQ100

    (NEXSTAR) – The YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race takes place this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. Drivers will include defending series champion Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick, among others.

    Blaney told Nexstar Media he doesn’t think anyone has an advantage or disadvantage heading into the race.

    “It’s just how you perform in those races, how you position yourself. You hope to control your fate as much as you can on the speedway at Talladega,” Blaney said. “It’s a funky round but same for everybody.”

    Reddick, who won the spring race in April, said his focus has been on getting top five or top ten and scoring a lot of points.

    “If we do those things here, it will put us in a position where we’re not overly stressed going into Talladega,” he said. “Anytime you go speedway racing so much can happen in such a short amount of time that you’re just kind of on the edge of your seat, if you will.”

    The race will take place Sunday at the Talladega Superspeedway at 2pm ET.

    You can watch the full interviews with Blaney and Reddick, as well as Cup Series playoff drivers Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson in the above video.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Twin babies who died alongside their mother are youngest-known Helene victims
    WGN Radio1 day ago
    Motorized wheelchair stuffed with cocaine seized at Bush airport, CBP said
    WGN Radio1 day ago
    Attorney Burt Odelson on Dolton updates
    WGN Radio1 day ago
    Wendy’s unveils Krabby Patty burger, SpongeBob-inspired Frosty
    WGN Radio2 days ago
    How to watch the YellaWood 500
    WGN Radio1 day ago
    DC man cashes in $500K lottery ticket, finds another winning ticket for same payout a month later
    WGN Radio1 day ago
    Bought a Clif Bar? You could be paid as part of a class action settlement
    WGN Radio1 day ago
    What is Marburg virus? Outbreak of Ebola-like disease detected in yet another country
    WGN Radio14 hours ago
    Student loan grace period ends. What borrowers should know
    WGN Radio2 days ago
    Collegiately Speaking: The Wildcat defense looks to slow down the high powered Hoosiers
    WGN Radio2 days ago
    Homeless camp to stay in Gompers Park until 2025
    WGN Radio2 days ago
    ‘Her crimes are very serious’: Election officials thankful for former Colorado county clerk’s 9-year prison sentence
    WGN Radio14 hours ago
    Chevy and GMC truck owners could get up to $12,700 as part of $35M settlement
    WGN Radio2 days ago
    Earth’s 2nd ‘moon’ has arrived: What you need to know
    WGN Radio18 hours ago
    Study says sleeping in on weekends lowers your heart disease risk by 20%
    WGN Radio1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Los Angeles D.A. to ‘reevaluate’ Menendez brothers’ convictions
    WGN Radio1 day ago
    Investigators reveal cause of devastating Maui wildfire that killed 102 people
    WGN Radio1 day ago
    Doctor who helped supply Matthew Perry ketamine pleads guilty
    WGN Radio2 days ago
    Lawmaker on Helene conspiracy theories: ‘PLEASE help stop this junk’
    WGN Radio14 hours ago
    After employees swept away in Helene flooding, Tennessee factory under investigation
    WGN Radio2 days ago
    ‘General Hospital’ star Ron Hale dies at 78
    WGN Radio1 day ago
    Wyoming town told to ‘ready’ for evacuation as wildfire spreads 32,000 acres
    WGN Radio2 days ago
    Strongest solar flare since 2005 erupts: Will it impact Earth?
    WGN Radio1 day ago
    What renters should know about breaking a lease to buy a home
    WGN Radio8 hours ago
    Las Vegas casino implosion show will include 150 ‘Pyrodrones’ 400 feet above the Tropicana
    WGN Radio1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Dan Hampton: The Panthers want their picks back
    WGN Radio9 hours ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    3 officers convicted in Tyre Nichols fatal beating, 2 acquitted of civil rights charges
    WGN Radio1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy