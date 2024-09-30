Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WGN Radio

    Over 90,000 Georgia residents told to shelter in place after fire at chemical plant

    By The Associated Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k3CN1_0vokMH1X00

    CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — More than 90,000 residents in a county east of Atlanta were told to keep sheltering in place Monday and businesses were told to stay closed a day after a chemical plant fire sent a massive plume of dark smoke high into the sky that could been seen from miles away.

    Air quality surveys done by the Environmental Protection Agency and the state Environmental Protection Division “revealed the harmful irritant chlorine” detected in the air from the fire at the BioLab plant in Conyers, Georgia, the Rockdale County Government said in statement early Monday.

    What are ‘zombie’ fires, and why are they becoming more common?

    “For everyone sheltering in place, the best practice is to turn the air conditioning off and keep windows and doors shut,” the statement said of the accident that has affected the entire county.

    The fire was brought under control around 4 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

    Interstate 20, which was shut down in both directions in the area on Sunday, was reopened Monday morning, officials said.

    People in the northern part of Rockdale County, north of Interstate 20, were ordered to evacuate on Sunday and others were told to shelter in place.

    Sheriff’s office spokesperson Christine Nesbitt did not know the number of people evacuated, although it covered a large portion of the community of Conyers. Media reports said the number was 17,000.

    The fire ignited when a sprinkler head malfunctioned around 5 a.m. Sunday at the BioLab plant in Conyers, Rockdale County Fire Chief Marian McDaniel told reporters. The malfunction caused water to mix with a water-reactive chemical, producing a plume of chemicals.

    McDaniel said there were employees inside the plant but no injuries have been reported at this time, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported .

    Video: Manhole cover thrown into air by underground fire

    BioLab’s website says it is the swimming pool and spa water care division of Lawrenceville, Georgia-based KIK Consumer Products. Automated messages at two phone numbers for the company said to call back during business hours. An email was sent to the company Monday.

    “We are actively responding to an occurrence at our facility in Conyers, Georgia,” a BioLab representative said in a statement provided to the Journal-Constitution. “Our employees are accounted for with no injuries reported. Our team is on the scene, working with first responders and local authorities to assess and contain the situation.”

    A small fire on the plant’s roof was initially contained but reignited Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Frank Fritz of ‘American Pickers’ dies
    WGN Radio1 day ago
    McDonald’s is bringing back its famous ‘Boo Buckets,’ with a new color
    WGN Radio23 hours ago
    The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts a ‘calmer, gentler winter’
    WGN Radio1 day ago
    These are the fastest, most satisfying fast food chains: new study
    WGN Radio1 day ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Wyoming town told to ‘ready’ for evacuation as wildfire spreads 32,000 acres
    WGN Radiolast hour
    Murders, mayhem and officer’s gunfire lead to charges at Brooklyn jail where ‘Diddy’ is held
    WGN Radio1 day ago
    School board to pay $575K to teacher fired for not using transgender student’s pronouns
    WGN Radio21 hours ago
    Student loan grace period ends. What borrowers should know
    WGN Radio2 hours ago
    Oak Lawn man identified as victim in Sunday’s deadly shooting near ISU campus
    WGN Radio2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Salt Life is closing all stores across 10 states: See the full list of locations
    WGN Radio2 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King3 days ago
    Chicago man arrested for trafficking 16-year-old victim
    WGN Radio2 days ago
    When will hurricane season end?
    WGN Radio2 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson9 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Controversial MLB legend Pete Rose dies at 83
    WGN Radio1 day ago
    A whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain fell on the South thanks to Helene and other storms
    WGN Radio1 day ago
    LOOK: Cockroaches rode out Helene in unusual hiding spot
    WGN Radio1 day ago
    Man sentenced to 6 months in prison for effort to create giant sheep hybrids
    WGN Radio8 hours ago
    Helene’s death toll surpasses 150 as crews continue to search for survivors
    WGN Radio1 day ago
    Port workers strike for first time in nearly 50 years
    WGN Radio1 day ago
    CVS to lay off nearly 3,000 employees
    WGN Radio1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    WWII destroyer found off California coast 76 years later
    WGN Radio21 hours ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Tennessee plastics factory employee recounts narrow escape through floodwater
    WGN Radio21 hours ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy