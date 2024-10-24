Open in App
    Google to open brick-and-mortar location in west suburban Oak Brook next week, according to reports

    By Michael Johnson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XQSAg_0wKH76Zp00

    OAK BROOK, Ill. — A brick-and-mortar Google store, the tech giant’s fifth such location, is coming to Chicagoland.

    According to its website , Google Store Oakbrook is opening at 63 Oakbrook Center, the shopping mall in west suburban Oak Brook. Multiple reports, including the Chicago Tribune , say the store will open its doors on Friday, Nov. 1, citing a Google press release.

    Goldfish changes name of iconic crackers to appeal to adults

    Google already has four brick-and-mortar locations, two in New York City — in Chelsea and Brooklyn — one in Mountain View, Calif., and one in Boston.

    According to the Tribune, after next week’s launch in Oak Brook, Google plans to open a sixth store early next year in Santa Monica, Calif.

    Google is known, of course, as the world’s leading search engine, but the Tribune report notes that its Android-powered smartphones lag well behind rival Apple’s iPhones in that business.

    Illinois Lottery player purchases $1M winning ticket in west suburban Elmhurst

    Apple has well-established brick-and-mortar locations, with 272 in the U.S. Nine of those are in the Chicagoland area, including the Michigan Avenue and Lincoln Park stores in the city.

    While Mike Camacho, the Chicago-based head of stores for Google, told the Tribune the company isn’t attempting “to directly compete with Apple stores,” he did acknowledge Google is trying to “introduce (its) technology in a physical space.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

