    14-year-old girl reported missing in Aurora

    By Andy Koval,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tUNE8_0wHaZMwp00

    AURORA, Ill. — Police are asking the public’s help with finding a missing 14-year-old girl in Aurora.

    Kennedy Thellon was last seen in the area of the 300 block of West Galena Boulevard on Saturday at around 5:50 p.m.

    She is described as 5’6″, 140 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

    Thellon was last seen wearing a brown-hooded sweatshirt, brown leggings and Ugg-style boots.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 630-256-5500.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Sherri Williams
    3h ago
    I Pray 🙏🏽 She’s found Alive and Well.
    Adam A. McMullin
    1d ago
    Hopefully she's ok and didn't run off with some pedophile boyfriend, seems to be a trend now days for Mexican girls
    View all comments
