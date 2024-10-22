14-year-old girl reported missing in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — Police are asking the public’s help with finding a missing 14-year-old girl in Aurora.

Kennedy Thellon was last seen in the area of the 300 block of West Galena Boulevard on Saturday at around 5:50 p.m.

She is described as 5’6″, 140 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Thellon was last seen wearing a brown-hooded sweatshirt, brown leggings and Ugg-style boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 630-256-5500.

