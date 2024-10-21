Illinois Department of Aging offers free Medicare help

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Medicare users can get free advice on how to make sure their needs are covered for the coming year through the Illinois Department of Aging.

The state’s Senior Health Insurance Program will provide free help with comparing health and drug plans.

“Your health needs can change from year to year, and so do Medicare plan costs and coverage,” said Sandy Leith, who heads the program. “Now’s the time to review your current Medicare coverage to make sure it still meets your needs.”

There are counselors available in person and online all year but Leith suggests getting help during the open enrollment period that lasts from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

In 2025, yearly drug plan out-of-pocket costs will be capped at $2,000 and people with Medicare Part D prescription drug plans can also pay out-of-pocket costs throughout the year instead of all at once at the pharmacy.

You can find a Senior Health Insurance location near you below.

For more information, click here .

