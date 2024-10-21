Open in App
    2 pumpkin farms in southwest suburbs rank among most popular in U.S., according to one study

    By Michael Johnson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2AGl_0wFwn0u200

    It’s peak season for pumpkin farms, and if you’re looking for some to visit, there are a couple very popular options in Chicago’s southwest suburbs.

    According to one study, actually, those would be the third- and fourth-most popular pumpkin farms in the entire U.S.

    Nationwide Vehicle Contracts compiled a list of the 10 most popular pumpkin farms in the country, based on TikTok views and Google search volumes.

    Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm in Lockport came in at No. 3, while Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm in Homer Glen was No. 4. They ranked behind only Linvilla Orchards in Media, Penn., which came in as the most popular, and Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark, Calif., which was No. 2.

    Additionally, the study says, Illinois, California and Virginia ranked as the most frequently-searched among the top 10 locations for pumpkin farms in the U.S.

    Halloween Houses 2024: Discover Chicagoland’s most ‘spooktacular’ Halloween houses and displays

    The study says Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm has over 879,000 views on TikTok, noting that its annual Pumpkin Fest attracts many visitors, with activities, food vendors and farm animals. Pumpkin Fest is this Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm runs daily through Sunday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm, meanwhile, has over 68,000 views on TikTok, the study says, and is rated highly. In addition to pumpkins priced accordingly, the farm offers fairground rides, food and live music, the study notes. It’s open through Sunday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

