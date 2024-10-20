Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WGN News

    Disney icon to get her first-ever balloon in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

    By Matthew Euzarraga,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HXmGB_0wEnLQjT00

    NEW YORK ( WPIX ) – In a historic first, Disney’s Minnie Mouse is set to grace the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the department store announced on Thursday. The beloved character will be making her debut as a character balloon.

    “Fans of all ages will have the chance to welcome Minnie Mouse and her signature charm as she makes her debut in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Chrissy Anderson, Vice President, North America Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products.

    Minnie has appeared in the parade many times before, including last year, when she rode aboard a Disney Cruise Line’s float.

    The world-famous parade will kick off on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, alongside Central Park, drawing in big crowds and a national television audience. The parade will conclude in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street.

    Grandma who texted stranger for Thanksgiving announces breast cancer diagnosis

    This year’s parade will also feature brand-new balloons from Nickelodeon, including Dora the Explorer and Paw Patrol.

    For nearly 100 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has featured balloons, floats, clowns, and showstopping performances ushering in the holiday season by welcoming the biggest star of all: Santa Claus.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Toys“R”Us opening new store at Harlem Irving Plaza
    WGN News2 hours ago
    Weekend Break: Nightmare on Clark Street
    WGN News2 days ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WGN News1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    WGN News2 days ago
    NOAA releases 2024-25 winter weather outlook: Here’s what to expect in the Midwest
    WGN News1 day ago
    Fire crews battling blaze in West Garfield Park on Monday morning
    WGN News1 day ago
    Johnson announces changes to city’s migrant population plan
    WGN News1 day ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    Delphi murders: Defense seeks to prohibit testimony on audio from infamous ‘Bridge Guy’ video
    WGN News1 day ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    WGN News2 days ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WGN News2 days ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    WGN News1 day ago
    Delphi murders: Contentious cross examination of investigator marks Day 4 of testimony
    WGN News2 hours ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    WGN News2 days ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    WGN News1 day ago
    Delphi murders: Day 3 of testimony includes graphic crime scene photos
    WGN News1 day ago
    Police chase on I-94 ends in crash in Chicago’s Logan Square
    WGN News6 hours ago
    Shakira cancels December show at Chicago’s United Center
    WGN News19 hours ago
    18-year-old Waukegan man killed, 3 others injured in Beach Park crash
    WGN News2 days ago
    2 teens in custody after vehicle crashes into South Side convenience store
    WGN News2 days ago
    Dolton drama: Judge sides with trustees over Henyard in meeting squabble
    WGN News18 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    Hammond man crashes into Indiana troopers’ vehicle, now facing serious charges
    WGN News18 hours ago
    Delta crew member reportedly made Marine remove ‘threatening’ shirt: What is the dress code on planes?
    WGN News23 hours ago
    Woman killed, man seriously injured in Blue Island crash
    WGN News2 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WGN News17 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy