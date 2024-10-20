Open in App
    WGN News

    Why are some NFL players wearing two mouth guards?

    By Addy Bink,

    2 days ago

    (NEXSTAR) — From the collars on their necks to the oversized helmets , there are a number of new equipment pieces you may see NFL players wearing.

    A new trend, however, calls for doubling-up on the safety gear — even if that isn’t its intended purpose.

    In 2022, Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown caught people’s attention when he wore two dangling mouth guards — one bright yellow, the other light blue —  from his face mask. A week later, he wore green and bright pink mouth guards to match with his cleats for the “My Cause My Cleats” initiative.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4ewG_0wEjgGcU00
    Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown adjusts his helmet before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was seemingly in the holiday spirit when he adorned his face mask with dual mouth guards — one red, the other green — in a game two days before Christmas last year.

    Baltimore Ravens fans may be familiar with the practice as well, thanks to rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins.

    What are NFL players wearing on their necks?

    In a preseason game, Wiggins also sported two dangling mouth guards — one bright green, the other gold, both matching the opponent, the Green Bay Packers. Last month, in a game against the Buffalo Bills, Wiggins had a black mouth guard, matching his uniform, next to a baby blue one. The baby blue made an appearance again during Week 6 alongside a bright pink, an apparent nod to October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dll3H_0wEjgGcU00
      Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) works out before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GgmU5_0wEjgGcU00
      Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown is unable to catch a pass as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins, right, commits pass interference during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xzSY1_0wEjgGcU00
      Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) warms up during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

    Another rookie, Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman, has habitually worn mouth guards matching the colors of his opponents: against the Arizona Cardinals, his mouth pieces were red and white; against the Miami Dolphins, they were orange and white; while in college playing against the Florida Gators, they were blue and orange.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mb8ca_0wEjgGcU00
      ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Keon Coleman #0 of the Buffalo Bills signals during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Highmark Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TfSO0_0wEjgGcU00
      MIAMI GARDENS, FL – SEPTEMBER 12: Keon Coleman #0 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143HzC_0wEjgGcU00
      GAINESVILLE, FL – NOVEMBER 25: Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs with the ball during the game between the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles on November 25, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainesville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

    (It is worth noting, however, that Coleman has worn a single mouthpiece since Week 2.)

    Why, you may ask, does one need two mouthpieces, especially if you can’t wear them simultaneously?

    For Coleman, a player often credited for his originality , it seems to be an intimidation tactic. For Pickens, maybe it was just a chance to get in the Christmas spirit. For Wiggins and Brown, it could have more to do with fashion.

    When asked about it in 2022, Brown said he was “changing up the drip” (a common slang term for style or an outfit) and “trying to be a trendsetter.”

    Mouthpieces are among the least-regulated parts of an NFL player’s uniform. There are approved glove colors, a section outlawing bare legs , and a rule on what a player can wear under their jersey, but there is no additional guidance on mouthpieces. They aren’t even required equipment.

    Why can’t NFL players show their legs during games?

    The league rulebook says they cannot display messages relating to “political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns.” And that’s it.

    That also gives players more freedom to do with them what they will, if they wear them at all.

    Wearing two at the same time isn’t the first stylistic choice made by NFL players. As The Athletic reports, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf used to wear a binky-style mouth guard because he “thought it was cool” while Brian Burns, an edge rusher for the New York Giants, previously wore guards with fangs printed on them.

    Perhaps even more curious is Brian Branch, the Detroit Lions safety easily recognized because of the lime green mouthpiece stuck into the top of his helmet. He even referred to it as his own “little trademark.”

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XZaQ_0wEjgGcU00
      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 05: D.K. Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks makes a reception for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36AOaQ_0wEjgGcU00
      CHARLOTTE, NC – AUGUST 25: Brian Burns #0 of the Carolina Panthers wears a “Spida” visor while stretching prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eLukq_0wEjgGcU00
      ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 13: Brian Branch #32 of the Detroit Lions returns an interception in the fourth quarter of a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

    The more fashionable mouth guard options — or those with the better drip, as Brown may say — could have a dual purpose. As some players told The Athletic, their tendency toward a colorful, binky-shaped, or two-at-once mouth guard approach stems from seeing their favorite players before them wearing such options.

    Why some NFL helmets may look different this season

    Jay Turkbas, who works for Shock Doctor, told the outlet the design process for their mouth guards has shifted toward what youth players would want to use. That includes the release of one such mouthguard sporting what appears to be a chrome chain, seen here in the mouth of Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b1p90_0wEjgGcU00
    DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 19: Running back Alexander Mattison #2 of the Minnesota Vikings rushes the football past linebacker Alex Singleton #49 of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of the NFL game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 19, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

    What you may notice, however, is a trend of those on the offensive or defensive line wearing simple mouth guards. As The Athletic and other outlets have noted, it is largely those away from the ball, and thereby not as involved in physical contact, who are more likely to sport a stylish mouthpiece — or two.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

