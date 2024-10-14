Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WGN News

    Pedestrian struck and killed on Eisenhower Expressway in Maywood; roadway reopened after being shut down in both directions

    By Michael JohnsonJudy WangBrhett Vickery,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIyYe_0w62SHCi00

    MAYWOOD, Ill. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on the Eisenhower Expressway in Maywood early Monday morning, causing major traffic back-ups in both directions for much of the morning commute.

    The expressway has reopened on both sides after the inbound and outbound lanes of I-290 were shut down near 17th Avenue in Maywood for several hours while authorities investigated the car-on-pedestrian fatal crash.

    COPA investigating officer-involved shooting on Near North Side; person of interest in custody

    According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to the crash at that location just after 4:15 a.m. Monday. Preliminary information indicates the pedestrian was on the expressway and was hit by a vehicle in the outbound lanes of I-290.

    The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Authorities searching for missing boater in Lake Michigan near Lake Forest

    No other injuries were reported, police say, and no further details have been made available, including why the pedestrian may have been on the Eisenhower Expressway.

    The identification of the pedestrian who was struck and killed has also not yet been released.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    trisoctahedron
    1d ago
    Imagine all those trapped for hours & needed to go #1 or #2 & had to hold it.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman dead after being shot while sitting in vehicle in McKinley Park
    WGN News2 days ago
    1-month-old baby dies due to ‘cocaine intoxication,’ Illinois coroner finds
    WGN News11 hours ago
    Couple who moved to Florida heartbroken after Milton ruins their ‘happily ever after’
    WGN News4 days ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    WGN News14 hours ago
    2 killed in rollover crash outside Chicago Police Headquarters
    WGN News2 days ago
    COPA investigating officer-involved shooting on Near North Side; person of interest in custody
    WGN News2 days ago
    30-year-old man killed, employee injured in shooting at Little Village restaurant; WGN obtains surveillance video
    WGN News1 day ago
    $10K reward offered in 2017 murder of 16-year-old on Southwest Side
    WGN News8 days ago
    Authorities searching for missing boater in Lake Michigan near Lake Forest
    WGN News2 days ago
    11-year-old South Shore girl is missing, police say
    WGN News17 hours ago
    Texas middle school cheerleaders suffer first and second degree burns after ‘punishment’ from coach
    WGN News3 days ago
    11 jurors seated so far in Delphi murders trial
    WGN News1 day ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Off-duty sheriff’s correctional deputy shoots at offender who tried to rob him at gunpoint in West Loop overnight
    WGN News2 days ago
    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods
    WGN News1 day ago
    1 dead, 9 injured after shooting near Tennessee university during homecoming
    WGN News2 days ago
    ‘It’s a miracle:’ 7-year-old boy injured in West Pullman shooting released from hospital
    WGN News12 hours ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    WGN News2 days ago
    Delphi murders: State wants to keep widely circulated composite sketches out of trial
    WGN News22 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Burglars target Canada Goose on Michigan Avenue
    WGN News1 day ago
    2 charged with stealing TVs, other electronics from freight train on West Side
    CBS Chicago3 days ago
    Vandals deface Chicago’s Lincoln statue with red paint and graffiti
    WGN News1 day ago
    Chicago police warn of armed robbers threatening victims with semi-automatic handguns
    WGN News1 day ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Nearly 200 miles of Blue Ridge Parkway reopens as long-term work remains in North Carolina
    WGN News2 days ago
    Jury selection in Delphi trial begins Monday morning
    WGN News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy