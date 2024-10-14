Pedestrian struck and killed on Eisenhower Expressway in Maywood; roadway reopened after being shut down in both directions

MAYWOOD, Ill. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on the Eisenhower Expressway in Maywood early Monday morning, causing major traffic back-ups in both directions for much of the morning commute.

The expressway has reopened on both sides after the inbound and outbound lanes of I-290 were shut down near 17th Avenue in Maywood for several hours while authorities investigated the car-on-pedestrian fatal crash.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to the crash at that location just after 4:15 a.m. Monday. Preliminary information indicates the pedestrian was on the expressway and was hit by a vehicle in the outbound lanes of I-290.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, police say, and no further details have been made available, including why the pedestrian may have been on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The identification of the pedestrian who was struck and killed has also not yet been released.

