    Must-See Halloween Houses 2024: Caine Asylum in Ingleside

    By Michael JohnsonMarcus Leshock,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LDjr1_0w1jmnv900

    INGLESIDE, Ill. — For his Must-See Halloween Houses this week, WGN Morning News’ Marcus Leshock is in north suburban Ingleside to check out (or check into?) Chaos on Crabtree: Caine Asylum.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZrWBO_0w1jmnv900

    The walk-through display, say home owners Dan and Laurie Daughton, emulates a 1950s medical facility gone wrong and features 15 walk-rooms. The Daughtons change up their remarkable display every year for a different theme.

    FULL LIST: Must-See Halloween Houses 2024 in the Chicago area

    Did Marcus make it out of Caine Asylum, or is he an eternal patient now? Watch the video clips attached to this story to find out!

    Chaos on Crabtree: Caine Asylum is located at 25092 West Crabtree Lane in Ingleside and will be open for visitors this Saturday (Oct. 12) and next Saturday (Oct. 19) from 7 to 10 p.m.  You can visit the Chaos on Crabtree Facebook page for more information.

    Click below to see the other Halloween Houses Marcus has visited this month:

    Oct. 4: Biltmore Haunts in Aurora

