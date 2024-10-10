Must-See Halloween Houses 2024: Caine Asylum in Ingleside

INGLESIDE, Ill. — For his Must-See Halloween Houses this week, WGN Morning News’ Marcus Leshock is in north suburban Ingleside to check out (or check into?) Chaos on Crabtree: Caine Asylum.

The walk-through display, say home owners Dan and Laurie Daughton, emulates a 1950s medical facility gone wrong and features 15 walk-rooms. The Daughtons change up their remarkable display every year for a different theme.

Did Marcus make it out of Caine Asylum, or is he an eternal patient now? Watch the video clips attached to this story to find out!

Chaos on Crabtree: Caine Asylum is located at 25092 West Crabtree Lane in Ingleside and will be open for visitors this Saturday (Oct. 12) and next Saturday (Oct. 19) from 7 to 10 p.m. You can visit the Chaos on Crabtree Facebook page for more information.

Click below to see the other Halloween Houses Marcus has visited this month:

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.