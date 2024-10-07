Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WGN News

    Strong monthly jobs report could send ripple effect throughout economy

    By Ethan Illers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17w7Dp_0vy0BT8f00

    CHICAGO – You don’t always see a monthly jobs report making big headlines, but Friday’s blockbuster announcement of stronger than expected numbers could send a ripple effect throughout the economy.

    Experts said everything from interest rates to concerns about a recession could be affected.

    Tom Gimbel, vice chairperson of the Board of the American Staffing Association, joined WGN News at 5:30 p.m. Monday to sort it all out.

    Watch the full segment in the video player above.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    GUESSWHO
    1d ago
    Gaslighting just in time for election season.
    Your conscience
    1d ago
    More choreographed BS.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida doctor arrested, accused of running deadly ‘pill mill’
    WGN News2 days ago
    Will Illinois see northern lights, power grid impacts amid ‘severe’ geomagnetic storm?
    WGN News4 hours ago
    Social Security COLA for 2025 predicted to be lower than 2024
    WGN News1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    ComEd crews from Chicago area headed to Florida to help with Milton’s aftermath
    WGN News4 hours ago
    Englewood woman missing since May could be in need of medical attention, CPD says
    WGN News3 hours ago
    Is it safe to be outside in Hurricane Milton’s eye? Here’s what experts say
    WGN News1 day ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Live Wobble Tracker: Map shows real-time movements of Hurricane Milton
    WGN News2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Chicago man arrested in connection with Wheaton home invasion
    WGN News2 days ago
    NASA video shows Hurricane Milton from space
    WGN News3 hours ago
    $650K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at store in Berwyn
    WGN News1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Gorgeous Tuesday, uninterrupted sunshine and big warmth Friday
    WGN News1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Tampa’s ‘Lt. Dan’ says he’s riding out Hurricane Milton on boat despite mayor’s warning
    WGN News3 hours ago
    Florida braces for impact of Hurricane Milton
    WGN News1 day ago
    Multiple people report odd symptoms from mosquito bites in Oklahoma
    WGN News2 days ago
    Tennessee nurse and his dog died trying to save a man from floods driven by Helene
    WGN News3 days ago
    Rev Jesse Jackson Sr. honored on birthday with key to the city
    WGN News1 day ago
    Aurora holds 2024 Pooch Parade; hands out awards
    WGN News2 days ago
    Northwest Indiana woman accused of attacking Burger King manager over wait time
    WGN News9 hours ago
    ‘Love Island USA’ Hannah Smith charged after threatening to kill police officer
    WGN News1 day ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Michael Madigan’s trial to begin with jury selection
    WGN News1 day ago
    Teen injured after shots fired on CTA bus
    WGN News1 day ago
    Study finds Chicago among some of the least safe cities in the US
    WGN News4 hours ago
    Remember Us Still: Chicago families honor lost infants in memorial walk
    WGN News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy