    Whiting city councilman loses home in fire

    By Ethan IllersCourtney SpinelliAnna Roberts,

    1 days ago

    WHITING, Ind. — The home of Whiting City Councilman Shawn Turpin caught fire Monday afternoon.

    Authorities said crews responded to the 1800 block of Oliver Street just after 4 p.m. Monday for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they found a detached garage in the back of a home fully engulfed.

    Officials said a man who was inside that garage was burned and taken to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago before being transported to University of Chicago Hospital. The man was believed to be working on a car in a detached garage when the fire started and the extent of his injuries are unclear.

    Officials added the fire spread to several buildings and one home was heavily damaged with its roof collapsing.

    In total, investigators said eight structures were impacted: Three detached garages in an alleyway were damaged, including the one where the fire is believed to have started. One home sustained significant damage as did an adjacent home. Three more homes sustained exposure damage to their sidings.

    Caitlyn Fritz, who knows Turpin, has nothing but admiration for the councilman and said the community is ready to lend their support.

    “Shawn shows up for everyone – him and his family – for everything that’s going on; a school opening, a birthday party, a graduation party, Shawn is always there,” Fritz said. “We’re all here to support him and any support we can get for him.”

    The State Fire Marshal will work to determine the cause of the fire.

    A GoFundMe meanwhile has also been set up for Turpin.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

    Comments / 3
    William Flores
    1d ago
    he was renting that place out.. insurance will take care of him, probably give him 3x the amount of what he paid for it yrs ago
    No Nonsense
    1d ago
    I saw the smoke omw home from work. Praying for everyone's safety.
