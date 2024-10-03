Open in App
    October concert calendar: 10 of the best Chicago shows

    By Andy Koval,

    2 days ago

    CHICAGO — After another tremendous summer concert season in Chicago, it’s time to head indoors with tons of talent headed to the city in October.

    Let’s take a look at 10 of the best below.

    10/5 — Michael Kiwanuka and Brittany Howard, Chicago Theatre

    As co-headlining tours continue to be all the rage, two of the most soulful singers out there join forces for a special night at the Chicago Theatre.

    Listen in: Kiwanuka’s Home Again , Howard’s What Now

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00McVI_0vt2MSVM00
    COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – AUGUST 9: Michael Kiwanuka performs on stage during Syd For Solen on August 9, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

    10/6-10/7 — Hanson , House of Blues

    Since their nonstop spotlight in the 90s, the Hanson brothers turned to classical music — just kidding. You know rocking out to “mmbop” will scratch the nostalgia itch.

    Listen in: mmbop

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qf9L0_0vt2MSVM00
    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 21: (L-R) Isaac Hanson, Taylor Hanson, and Zac Hanson of Hanson perform onstage during GRAMMY Museum’s Inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala and Concert presented by City National Bank at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live on May 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

    10/8 — Air, Auditorium Theatre

    Fresh off performing at the Olympics in Paris, French dream pop duo Air head to Auditorium Theatre.

    Listen in: Playground Love

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wGaT_0vt2MSVM00
    PORTO, PORTUGAL – JUNE 11: Jean-Benot Dunckel and Nicolas Godin of Air perform live at NOS Primavera Sound on June 11, 2016 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Gaelle Beri/Redferns)

    10/9 — Fontaines D.C., Salt Shed

    Now’s your chance to see one of the most talented and best live bands currently out there — Dublin’s Fontaines D.C. The opener, Been Steller, is a younger New York band getting lots of hype and for good reason.

    Listen in: Nabokov

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M53No_0vt2MSVM00
    READING, ENGLAND – AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Grian Chatten of Fontaines DC performs live on stage during day two of Reading Festival 2024 at Richfield Avenue on August 24, 2024 in Reading, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

    10/11 — Wale, House of Blues

    Wale has been doing it since 2008 when the lead single of his excellent debut “Attention Deficit” actually featured Lady Gaga.

    Listen in: Chillin ft. Lady Gaga

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QkTtv_0vt2MSVM00
    ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Wale performs onstage at the 2022 Atlanta AIDS Walk and Music Fest at Piedmont Park on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

    10/12 — Sunflower Bean, Empty Bottle

    Shoutout for the lead singer Julia Cummings writing “unsigned” on her at their 2023 South by Southwest performance.

    Listen in: Moment in the Sun

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14E2l7_0vt2MSVM00
    AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 16: of Olive Faber, Nick Kivlen and Julia Cumming of Sunflower Bean perform during the Spin showcase at Stubbs on March 16, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

    10/17 — Johnny Marr and James, Riviera Theatre

    Marr has been in the news lately after Morrissey claimed his former Smiths bandmate turned down millions for the iconic band to reunite, much how Oasis is doing, in 2025.

    Listen in: Bigmouth Strikes Again

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46vmdf_0vt2MSVM00
    LEEDS, ENGLAND – APRIL 05: Johnny Marr performs at O2 Academy Leeds on April 05, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns)

    10/21 — Hinds, Thalia Hall

    Formed in Madrid in 2011, Hinds has had quite the last couple of years with half of the members quitting in 2022.

    Listen in: Linda

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27XYN5_0vt2MSVM00
    MADRID, SPAIN – APRIL 04: Ana Garcia Perrote of the Spanish indie rock band Hinds performs in concert at Teatro La Latina on April 04, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns)

    10/23 — TOPS, Empty Bottle

    It’ll be impossible not to dance to TOPS’ addicting melodies at the Empty Bottle.

    Listen in: I Feel Alive

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZ6LM_0vt2MSVM00
    TOPS (from left: Riley Fleck, Jane Penny, Madeline Glowicki & David Carriere ) backstage at Ceremony Room speakeasy grand opening event at MatchaBar in Brooklyn, New York (Photo by Nicky Digital/Corbis via Getty Images)

    10/28,10/29, 10/31 — Usher, United Center

    Coming off his Super Bowl performance earlier this year, Usher returns to the city for the first time since 2018.

    Listen in: Yeah!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21uGME_0vt2MSVM00
    DETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 12: Usher performs onstage during the USHER: Past Present Future Tour at Little Caesars Arena on September 12, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
