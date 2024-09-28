Weekend Break: Oktoberfest Chicago at St. Alphonsus returns for 22nd year

CHICAGO — It is time to pull out the lederhosen as Oktoberfest Chicago at St. Alphonsus has returned for its 22nd year.

The annual event takes place inside and outside of the church, in the 1400 block of West Wellington Avenue in Lakeview, and features an array of traditional German food, drinks and entertainment.

The event kicked off on Friday and runs through Sunday.

WGN’s Erin McElroy was live at the event on Saturday morning where she spoke with one of the organizers of this year’s event.

