Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WGN News

    Weekend Break: Oktoberfest Chicago at St. Alphonsus returns for 22nd year

    By Erin McElroyGabriel Castillo,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21i8WH_0vnBlCRd00

    CHICAGO — It is time to pull out the lederhosen as Oktoberfest Chicago at St. Alphonsus has returned for its 22nd year.

    The annual event takes place inside and outside of the church, in the 1400 block of West Wellington Avenue in Lakeview, and features an array of traditional German food, drinks and entertainment.

    The event kicked off on Friday and runs through Sunday.

    Read more: Latest Chicago news and headlines

    WGN’s Erin McElroy was live at the event on Saturday morning where she spoke with one of the organizers of this year’s event.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1INIfY_0vnBlCRd00

    Visit the ChicagoEvents website for more information on the event.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Randolph Street Market Festival continues Sunday in West Loop
    WGN News1 day ago
    Despite recall, plant closure, Boar’s Head meats still available
    WGN News1 day ago
    Same-sex flamingo couple at San Diego Zoo Safari Park hatch chick
    WGN News2 days ago
    Florida Burger King Shut Down Again After Failing Inspection
    Akeena5 days ago
    Tony Durpetti, owner of popular River North steakhouse Gene & Georgetti, dies
    WGN News2 days ago
    Three Newborn Florida Panther Kittens Found in Florida’s Remote Wilderness
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    There are two ‘Monday Night Football’ games again today: Why, and how to watch
    WGN News4 hours ago
    Evanston Fire Department teaches residents emergency preparedness skills
    WGN News1 day ago
    One dead, one in critical after an early morning shooting in Normal
    WGN News1 day ago
    Woman found shot to death on Far South Side
    WGN News2 days ago
    Benchmark chef, bartender offer preview of new menu
    WGN News2 days ago
    Chicago business targeted twice in smash-and-grab spree
    WGN News21 hours ago
    Chicago police investigating series of business burglaries on North & Northwest Sides
    WGN News2 days ago
    Death toll rises after Helene slams the South
    WGN News3 days ago
    38-year sentence handed down to man who robbed suburban convenience store, gas station on same day while on parole
    WGN News2 days ago
    CTA bus hit by gunfire while carrying passengers on Far South Side
    WGN News3 days ago
    Person shot, killed following traffic accident in West Town overnight, Chicago police say
    WGN News1 day ago
    ‘I almost passed out!’: $1.45M Lucky Day Lotto winner who bought ticket in Des Plaines comes forward
    WGN News3 days ago
    15 emergency preparedness supplies everyone should have in their home
    WGN News3 days ago
    What’s next now that the hearings into the Titan implosion are over?
    WGN News2 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Love Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment10 hours ago
    How climate change is intensifying storms like Hurricane Helene
    WGN News2 days ago
    Weekend Break: Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up
    WGN News1 day ago
    Volunteers from Illinois head to Southeast to assist in storm relief efforts
    WGN News2 days ago
    Missing 2-year-old found safe after search at Lombard hotel, police say
    WGN News3 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    ‘Thrash you with a mop handle’: Wiener’s Circle has message for smash-and-grab thieves
    WGN News2 hours ago
    24-year-old Elgin resident shot and killed in Streamwood overnight, police say
    WGN News1 day ago
    Family searching for justice after Chicago woman found shot to death in East Side alleyway
    WGN News22 hours ago
    Saturday forecast: Remnants of Hurricane Helene bring showers to Chicagoland
    WGN News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy