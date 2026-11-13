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Knox-Galesburg Symphony brings Mozart, Brahms and a flute soloist’s debut to the Orpheum
8 days ago
The Knox-Galesburg Symphony plays Mozart, Reinecke and Brahms at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Orpheum Theatre, with principal flutist Paul Mizzi making his debut as a featured soloist with the orchestra. Guest conductor Justin Swearinger, director of instrumental activities at Monmouth College, leads the program, “Light, Lyric, and...