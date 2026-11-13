FPL Saving Steps is available through the FPL Assistance Center and helps eligible customers learn practical ways to reduce everyday energy use and better manage monthly expenses. (FPL)

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is doubling funding for the Saving Steps program from $15 million to $30 million to reach more eligible households.

Saving Steps is a program with the ultimate goal of lowering customer energy consumption with energy-saving education tips paired with $200 bill credit incentive for eligible customers to participate.

FPL has already provided automatic credits to eligible seniors who received assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), as well as qualifying customers following Hurricane Isaias. Now, with expanded funding, FPL can provide relief to more eligible households.

Who qualifies for FPL Saving Steps?

Saving Steps is available to customers at or below their county's United Way ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) threshold, which includes many seniors and working families such as teachers and first responders who may not typically qualify for support.

The ALICE threshold is a benchmark created by United For Alice to gauge the minimum income a household needs to afford basic necessities such as housing, food, and child care.

By using this threshold, FPL can reach a broader range of customers who live above the poverty line but still struggle to meet a comfortable level of financial security.

Customers are encouraged to visit the FPL Assistance Center to see if they qualify.

What other FPL programs can help customers save and lower their bills?

Saving Steps is part of the online FPL Assistance Center, a place where customers can find bill-support options, energy-saving programs and local community resources.

Other FPL services include:



FPL On Call enrolled customers can save over $90 a year by allowing FPL to briefly pause certain appliances during times of peak energy demand, even if FPL doesn't need to activate the program.

enrolled customers can save over $90 a year by allowing FPL to briefly pause certain appliances during times of peak energy demand, even if FPL doesn't need to activate the program. The free Energy Manager tool provides personalized insights and recommendations tailored to a customer's home to help them better understand and manage energy use.

Through the FPL Community Energy Saver program, qualifying households can access free energy-efficient home upgrades that can help lower energy use.

Where can customers find additional support?

The FPL Assistance Center helps customers connect with resources that may support needs beyond the utility bill, including food, housing and other essential expenses.

Customers can visit FPL.com/Assistance to explore available programs, community resources and support options.

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