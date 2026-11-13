Local officials have said Sarasota County faces a $1.7 billion funding shortfall for transportation projects. (Emily Le Coz/Suncoast Searchlight)

Editor's note:This story was originally published by Suncoast Searchlight.

Road infrastructure is among the most discussed topics at Sarasota County Commission meetings, spurred by complaints from residents of increased traffic from the past decade’s development boom.

County officials said during a workshop in April there was a $1.7 billion transportation shortfall, further complicated by Amendment 3, which will slash Sarasota County’s budget by about $241 million over the first two years of implementation, according to Florida TaxWatch.

At the time, former Transportation Director Spencer Anderson told commissioners the county could have done a better job of building and expanding roads in anticipation of new development.

With major housing developments planned east of Interstate 75 — including an expansion of Lakewood Ranch and the massive Hi Hat Ranch projects — that’s where the county is now focusing many of its new road improvements.

Here’s a breakdown of several major road projects in Sarasota County, including their estimated costs and construction timelines. Some major projects undertaken by individual cities, such as Sarasota’s water main replacement along Tamiami Trail, were not included.

Fruitville Road Widening: Debrecen Road to Lorraine Road

The effort to widen a 1.5-mile stretch of Fruitville Road from Debrecen Road to Lorraine Road will begin construction in the spring and finish about two years later. The widened road would straddle the Hidden Creek and Founders Club subdivisions east of I-75. Designs to turn that road into four lanes began in 2020.

Construction timeline: Spring 2027 to Spring 2029

Price tag: $48.7 million

Honore Avenue Widening: Fruitville Road to 17th Street

The often-busy two-lane section of Honore Avenue between Fruitville Road and 17th Street — which parallels Fruitville Park and some older subdivisions — will be doubled within the next several years.

There are also some roundabout improvements planned. The one-lane roundabout at Honore Avenue and Richardson Road will be doubled into two lanes, while the intersection of Honore Avenue and 17th Street will be turned into a two-lane roundabout.

Final plans are still under review.

Construction timeline: TBD – designs are expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Price tag: $5.5 million

South River Road and Winchester Boulevard Widening

The major project would widen a 7.3-mile corridor that stretches from Tamiami Trail to the Charlotte County border. The River Road portion stretches from the West Villages to near the Myakka Pines Golf Club. The Winchester Boulevard portion abuts the Myakka State Forest.

The widening also supports the planned Winchester Ranch development — about 6,500 homes in southern Sarasota County, adjacent to Wellen Park.

Easing the congestion on River Road has long been on the radar of the Sarasota County Commission. Earlier this year, the board reappropriated $7.5 million in federal hurricane recovery funds from the school district to fund River Road. Final designs are still being drawn up, in conjunction with the West Villages Improvements District, which oversees Wellen Park.

“The South River Road corridor serves as an important evacuation route for Englewood and the barrier islands,” according to the county.

Construction timeline: Spring 2027 to Summer 2029

Price tag: $95 million.

A map showing the location of the S. River Road/Winchester Blvd. Widening. (Image courtesy of Sarasota County/Suncoast Searchlight)

Lorraine Road Extension: Fruitville to Palmer

The new 2.1-mile, four-lane divided roadway will cut southward, east of the Founders Club, down to Laurel Meadows.

A map showing the Lorraine Road Extension, from Fruitville Road to Palmer Boulevard. (Image courtesy of Sarasota County/Suncoast Searchlight)

“The project includes sidewalks, bicycle lanes, roadway lighting, median and landscaping,” according to the county budget. “It also includes stormwater facilities and drainage ponds to accommodate the roadway improvements.”

A new water pipeline in conjunction with the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority also is planned.

Construction timeline: Winter 2027 to Winter 2029

Price tag: $33.8 million

Laurel Road Widening

The project will double the two-lane Laurel Road from Knights Trail Road to Jacaranda Boulevard, adding bicycle lanes, street lighting, sidewalks and new drainage. The project is funded by the city of Venice. The planned widening would run from I-75 to the Venice Fire Department Station 3, near a Neal Communities subdivision.

Construction timeline: TBD — construction was delayed in September, according to the Venice Gondolier.

Price tag: $17.4 million

Christian Casale is a reporter for Suncoast Searchlight who covers local government and politics, and previously covered local government for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. Email Christian at christian@suncoastsearchlight.org.