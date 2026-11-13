City Manager Jerome Fletcher tendered his resignation Friday after a five-year tenure with the city.

City Manager Jerome Fletcher tendered his resignation Friday with the North Port City Commission voting 4-1 to accept the end of his five-year tenure in the city.

Under the terms of the separation, Fletcher's employment agreement was terminated without cause and he was been placed on administrative leave with pay through Dec. 13 via his contract.

"I'm extremely grateful for my time serving this community alongside an incredible team of dedicated City employees, but it's time for a change," Fletcher said. "By stepping aside from this role, the new City Commission will have an opportunity to lay out its strategic priorities and vision for North Port and can focus on the work ahead without distraction."

Deputy City Manager Julie Bellia has been appointed Interim City Manager. She has more than 45 years of experience with the City of North Port, including serving as the City's Director of Public Works, allowing for a smooth transition and the continuity of government services.

Fletcher was appointed city manager in October 2021. During his tenure, North Port received national recognition as one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, recently surpassing 100,000 in population, and in 2024 was named the "most livable city" in Florida by RentCafe.

Fletcher also helped guide the city through the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian in 2022 and led long-term recovery efforts from the near-Category 5 storm.

Notable City accomplishments under Fletcher's administration include the establishment of the City's Natural Resources Division; the launch of online permitting for customers; successful legal defenses in the Wellen Park de-annexation efforts; the creation of the award-winning North Port University citizens academy and the North Port Non-Profits United (NP2) initiative; and major water and sewer utility expansions along the Sumter and Toledo Blade boulevard corridors, making thousands of acres near Interstate 75 "shovel-ready" for commercial, medical and industrial growth.

Several projects that had been discussed for years also finally got underway in North Port during Fletcher's tenure, including the widening of Price Boulevard, updates to the City's land development and zoning code, renovations to the historic buildings at Warm Mineral Springs Park and Sarasota Memorial Hospital's construction of its North Port campus.

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