Celebration of indigenous art and culture in store Friday and Saturday at Big Cypress Reservation

The grounds may be a little soggy, but the celebration will go on at Big Cypress Reservation beginning Friday.

The American Indigenous Arts Celebration is considered to be one of the top festivals in the Southeast. It features an array of Seminole and Indigenous art, music and more.

Previously scheduled school field trips to the event have been cancelled because of the wet grounds.

Adults are encouraged to have a second pair of shoes on hand to wear if necessary.

The two-day event offers native dance and drummer performances; fashion shows; a hoop-dance competition, live artist paintings as well as live wildlife exhibitions and alligator wrestling.

There will also be tribal goods and arts and crafts vendors.

The event is the last opportunity for the public to explore that Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum before it closed to undergo extensive renovations for the next year.

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