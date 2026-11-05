New process at Lee County Tax Collector makes unpaid tolls easier to deal with

(File / WGCU)

Through new partnerships with the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) and Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX), customers can now pay unpaid tolls through the Tax Collector’s Office as part of their motor vehicle transaction.

Previously, an unpaid toll could stop a customer from completing a motor vehicle transaction. In person, customers had to step away from the counter to contact the toll authority and make payment or leave the office and return after the toll was cleared. Online, customers were unable to move forward with their transaction until the toll was resolved separately.

The new service is available both in person and online, allowing customers to resolve the unpaid toll and continue their transaction in the same process.

“Our goal is to make doing business with us as simple as possible,” said Noelle Branning, Lee County Tax Collector. “When we see a step in the process that creates frustration or sends a customer somewhere else to get something resolved, we want to find a better way. This partnership removes one of those barriers and helps customers finish what they came to us to do.”

The service is available for unpaid tolls through THEA and CFX. Customers with unpaid tolls from other authorities will still need to contact the appropriate toll agency directly before their transaction can be completed.

About the Lee County Tax Collector’s Office: The Lee County Tax Collector’s Office helps residents with everyday services like vehicle registrations, driver licenses, and tax payments. We’re focused on making these services as simple and convenient as possible while delivering 5-star service to our customers, team members, and community.

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