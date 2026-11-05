Crash along Alligator Alley in Collier County causes roadblock southbound for hours; serious injury reported

Crash causes roadblock along I-75 southbound in Collier County. A life flight helicopter was called in to transport injured parties. (FDOT)

Florida Highway Patrol State Troopers were on scene of a traffic crash Thursday morning that caused a roadblock for several hours involving a semi-cement truck and a semi-truck tanker on southbound Interstate 75 (Alligator Alley) at mile marker 63, Collier County.

At least one passenger vehicle was also involved.

The crash affected traffic on the northbound lanes for a time but those lanes reopened by noon. Some southbound traffic is trickling through on the shoulder, but the wreck recovery effort remains blocking most of the lanes with traffic backed-up for miles.



Some southbound Alligator Alley traffic is being allowed to skirt the shoulder at the crash scene around noon after being backed up for hours. A similar situation is being directed on the northbound lanes. (FDOT)

A crash on the southbound lanes of Alligator Alley in Collier County has affected the northbound lanes as well. Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene. (FDOT)

First responders are on scene and investigating; possible injuries have been reported and a life flight helicopter has responded.

Additional details will be provided later.

An FHP report said one vehicle, an Ocala man, 59 lost control of a 2024 Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer, traveled off the roadway, crossed the grass median and entered the southbound lanes of travel.

His truck then collided with the right side of a 2026 Western Star Concrete Truck driven by a Cape Coral man, 62.

The FHP said the Ocala man suffered serious injury and the Cape Coral man a non-incapacitating injury in the crash.

SYNOPSIS:

Vehicle 1 was traveling north on Interstate 75, approximately 19 miles south of State Road 29.

Vehicle 2 was traveling south on Interstate 75, on the inside lane of travel, approximately 19 miles south of State Road 29.

Driver 1 failed to maintain control Vehicle 1. Vehicle 1 traveled off the roadway, crossed the grass median and entered the southbound lanes of travel.

The front of Vehicle 1 collided with the right side of Vehicle 2.

Post collision, the first semi traveled onto the left paved shoulder and collided with the guardrail.

All lanes were completely back open at 3:30 PM

The crash remains under investigation.

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