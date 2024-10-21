Woman murdered at Gwinnett County apartment complex, officers search for suspect

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is dead and police are on the hunt for the woman’s killer.

Gwinnett police responded to a shooting at Gwinnett Station apartments in Tucker around 7:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a woman shot to death. An officer on the scene said that the suspect was in a relationship with the victim.

Officers have not released a motive or identified the woman who was killed.