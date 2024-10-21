Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WGAU

    4 dead, including a child, after helicopter crashes into Houston radio tower: Police

    By T. Michelle Murphy, ABC News,

    2 days ago

    Four people, including a child, were killed when a helicopter crashed into a radio tower in Houston, officials said.

    The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday when a private aircraft struck a radio tower in Houston's Second Ward, Houston police said.

    All four people on the helicopter were killed. No one on the ground was injured, officials said.

    No homes or structures were impacted except for the radio tower, police said, but a fire that erupted from the crash spanned two to three blocks.

    Houston Fire Department officials extinguished the fire after the crash.

    The crash is being investigated by Houston authorities, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

    The helicopter was operating as an air tour flight, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

    The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Couple Arrested at Eastport Boat Ramp for Felony Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    The Suicide of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Two Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy