Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WGAU

    SEC fines Texas after fans throw bottles on field during Georgia game

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Ptjx_0wFTYncA00

    AUSTIN, TX — College football’s Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced they will fine the University of Texas after the interruption of their game against the University of Georgia Saturday night due to fans throwing debris on to the field.

    After a call made by referees that many Texas fans didn’t like, hundreds of plastic bottles were thrown from the stands on to the field.

    “The throwing of debris and resulting interruption of play that took place Saturday night cannot be part of any SEC event,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “The SEC is assigned responsibility by its membership to enforce its sportsmanship and game management policies and these actions are consistent with that oversight responsibility, including the financial penalty and mandated reviews.”

    The University of Texas will be fined $250,000.

    The SEC requires the university to use all available resources to identify the people who threw objects onto the field and then prohibit them from attending Texas Athletics events for the remainder of the 2024-25 academic and athletic year.

    The university will review and update its Athletics Department game management procedures and alcohol availability policies.

    After it completes the review, the university will provide a report to the SEC to summarize its efforts to identify and penalize offenders and its plan to enact policies to prevent future similar incidents.

    The SEC is not suspending alcohol sales privileges for the University of Texas at this time, but they reserve the right to do so if the requirements detailed are not met.

    The University of Texas did apologize after the incident.

    UGA jumped three spots to No. 2 in the latest AP college football poll. Oregon took over the top spot followed by Penn State, Ohio State and Texas in the top 5.



    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today18 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post3 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    After outreach, feds can now start inspecting Colorado cannabis operations for safety violations
    Matt Whittaker4 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy