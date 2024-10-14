Gas prices in Georgia continue to decrease after gas tax suspension

ATLANTA — Gas prices in Georgia are continuing to decline, according to data from AAA.

This decrease in gas prices comes after Gov. Brian Kemp announced a gas tax suspension two weeks ago to help Georgians impacted by Hurricane Helene.

As of Monday, Georgians are paying an average of $2.70 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, which is four cents less than a week ago and 29 cents less than a month ago.

On average, it costs Georgia drivers $40.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, which is $5 cheaper than a month ago.

The average national price for a gallon of gas sits at $3.20 as of Monday.

The most expensive Georgia metro markets are Savannah ($2.84), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.82), and Brunswick ($2.78), while the least expensive markets are Warner Robins ($2.65), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.64), and Gainesville ($2.62).